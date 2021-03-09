Stacey Solomon to host her own home improvement series on BBC

Loose Women presenter Stacey Solomon has made quite a name for herself as the queen of creative organisation hacks, and has even recently brought out her own book on the topic, Tap To Tidy.

That’s why perhaps it should come as no surprise that the mum-of-three has now landed her very own home improvement series on BBC, whereby she helps families living in cluttered homes, sort their lives out.

The BBC series, Sort Your Life Out will see 31-year-old Stacey coach six different families on how to declutter their homes and implement some much needed organisational measures.

Stacey will of course be joined by a team of fun and friendly experts, including organiser extraordinaire Dilly Carter, carpenter and upcycler Robert Bent, and cleaning fanatic Iwan Carrington.

Meanwhile, Stacey will be on hand to coach the families, and offer up her own tips and tricks which she’s picked up over the years. “There's always that one room or cupboard I can't face sorting out at home, but once I've done it there's nothing more satisfying,” Stacey commented when talking about her new series.

“One cupboard at a time, we'll be helping families declutter their homes and get organised in a way that works for them. I'll be sharing my ultimate tidying and upcycling tips, from Lazy Susans to tension rods, there'll be lots of great ideas to give viewers the confidence to finally tackle that cupboard,” she added.

The show’s format will see each family strip their homes completely bare, with every single item being moved to a warehouse type of set. There, families will be tasked with deciding which items they want to keep and which items they will have to part with, with the rejected possessions either being sold, donated or upcycled.

Following this, Stacey and her team will transform the homes into organisational paradises, integrating their possessions into the space so that everything functions seamlessly, while reflecting the family’s wants and needs.

Excited about this new venture, Commissioning Editor for the series, Emily Smith said, “After filming a successful pilot last year, we're so excited for this series with Stacey and her team. It's amazing what they can do to turn homes around without having to spend loads.”

“As well as all the useful and inspiring ideas, it's ultimately a series about families and modern life which we can all relate to.”

While we don’t have an exact release date for Sort Your Life Out with Stacey Solomon just yet, we’ve been assured that it will be on screens later this year.