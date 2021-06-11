Stacey Solomon shares new wedding plans as date is pushed back

Stacey Solomon has shared new details about her upcoming wedding with fiancé Joe Swash, as the pair decide to push their wedding date back a few months.

On Wednesday evening, the Loose Women presenter announced the wonderful news that she’s pregnant with baby number four, after suffering a few heartbreaking miscarriages. While the couple are over the moon to be adding another little pickle to their brood, this does put a bit of a damper on the wedding planning process.

Stacey and Joe had originally planned to tie the knot next month, on the last Sunday of July, during a beautiful backyard ceremony which would take place on the grounds of their lavish new country home.

Taking to Instagram again on Thursday evening, the 31-year-old explained the new plan, now that she and Joe are about to become parents again. “I think we’re just going to push it back a few months,” Stacey explained.

“Both of us said we’d be gutted if we were looking back at the pictures and all of our children weren’t there. So, for the sake of a few months I think we’ll wait until baby is born and then do it, all of us together.”

Announcing the exciting news that she was expecting another baby earlier this week, Stacey also opened up about her fertility struggles, revealing that she had suffered a few miscarriages over the past year. “For a really long time we’ve been trying for another pickle… It didn’t work out and this was our news quite a few times….” Stacey wrote alongside a photograph of a hospital form.

While most of the content on the form had been blurred out, Stacey zoomed in on a sentence which read, “Diagnosis based on ultrasound findings: complete miscarriage.” Another legible part of the form reads, “Gestational age: 6 weeks + 5 days.”

Since sharing her emotional fertility journey, Stacey has been inundated with kind messages from fans who have been through something similar, saying that her journey has given them hope.

“Sometimes it’s really comforting to know that so many people have had similar experiences,” Stacey commented, adding, “but it’s also really gut-wrenching because there’s nothing you can say to anyone that makes it any less exhausting or sad… and I’m really sorry and I really hope it will get better for you and I love you all loads.”