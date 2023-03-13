SHEmazing!
Stacey Solomon shares insight into feeding newborn daughter

Stacey Solomon has shared an update on her breastfeeding journey with her daughter Belle. 

The Tap to Tidy author posted an insight into how Sunday went for her when it came to feeding Belle, and admitted to feeling like she ‘can’t function’ due to being so tired. 

Dressed in grey pyjamas and holding Belle who was in a white outfit, Stacey shared an adorable new mirror photo of the mum-daughter duo to her 5.6M Instagram followers.

Stacey opened up on her Stories to say, “I managed to express 4 ounces through today”.

“So me & Belle are having an early night and Daddy is taking over the 2am night feed and hopefully we feed again at 5/ 6”.

She continued the honest insight by explaining, “Honestly I can’t function ATM so I’m excited to hopefully not feel like a zombie tomorrow”.

Before heading to bed last night, Solomon wished everyone a ‘Happy Sunday’ before adding, “Lots of love from us!”.

Credit: Instagram

Stacey welcomed Belle into the world in February of this year with her husband Joe Swash. The pair already share two children together- Rex and Rose. The Loose Women panellist also has two older sons, Zachary and Leighton, from previous relationships. 

Marking one month since having her beautiful baby girl, Stacey penned a tribute to Belle last week alongside photos of her and Joe cradling the newborn.

The 33-year-old wrote, “One Whole Month Of You Belle. What a beautiful blessing you’ve been to all of us”.

“We love you more than you could ever imagine. Thank you for the most amazing four weeks. To the moon and back beautiful Belle”.

