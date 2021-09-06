Stacey Solomon shares gorgeous snaps from her garden baby shower

Loose Women presenter Stacey Solomon is nearly a mum-of-four, and she celebrated the imminent arrival of her and Joe Swash’s baby girl with a lavish back garden baby shower.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, expectant mum Stacey revealed that her sister Jemma decided to throw her a stunning baby shower this weekend, with the extravagant occasion looking fit for a princess — or as Stacey calls it, a Princess Pickle!

“Feeling so overwhelmed and emotional… What a beautiful day,” Stacey wrote on Instagram alongside a series of wow-worthy party snaps.

“My sister arranged a baby shower for me and our little girl and it was so special. I love you Jem Jem to the moon and back. I can’t believe she’s nearly here. So grateful for everything. And thank you Sun for shining today,” 31-year-old Stacey added.

For the party, Stacey’s gorgeous back garden was transformed into a pink paradise, as the soirée took place underneath the open barn structure on her and Joe’s new country property.

Features included a prosecco wall for non-pregnant guests, a fun little quiz to see who knows Stacey best, fabulous seating arrangements decorated with beautiful floral displays, a show-stopping three-tiered cake plus giant light-up letters reading out the word ‘BABY’.

It seems there might have been a Disney Tangled theme going on, as Stacey looked absolutely radiant and quite like Repunzel with her long, luscious braid, decorated with pink roses. Style-wise she wore a beautiful pink satin floor-length frock, which featured a cowl neckline and sweet puff sleeves.

Showing off even more of the day on Instagram Stories, Stacey revealed that she “came down to the bottom of the garden and actually cried. Laying here watching the day back and feeling so warm and lucky.”

Recently expectant mum Stacey has been receiving a bit of online hate after sharing real and relatable photos of her bare baby bump, embracing her stomach hair. However, Stacey responded in the best way, sharing a love letter to her bump, furriness and all.

“I Love you Bump. I love your furriness, your glittery stretch marks and my scar you’ve managed to stretch in to a baby bun bun. I just know when this is all over I’ll be so sad to see you slowly go down, and I’m just so grateful for everything you’re doing right now. All to make our little girl… And to you in there little one… You are enough,” Stacey wrote alongside a sweet selfie, showing off her growing bump.