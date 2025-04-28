Stacey Solomon shares emotional update on her dog’s emergency surgery

Stacey Solomon has revealed a heartbreaking update on her dog’s health.

On April 19, the Sort Your Life Out presenter announced that her spaniel Teddy had become “suddenly unwell” with a “predisposed condition we had no idea about”. At the time, Stacey confirmed that her pup was “critical” after undergoing surgery.

Now, almost 10 days on from her upsetting news, Stacey has shared an update with her fanbase.

Earlier today, the 35-year-old took to her Instagram stories to confirm that Teddy is now home and survived the post-operation period.

“He’s really not well still and has had major surgery, so I have moved my work to work from home and I have cancelled some things, so that I can try and help him recover,” Stacey detailed.

“I do physio with him every day and I have to express his bladder throughout the day, and he’s on medication,” she admitted, noting that Teddy is also on “crate rest”.

The former X Factor star then went on to recall when Teddy’s health concerns began.

“On Good Friday, he lost the use of his back legs. He just crawled in, and we were like, ‘What the hell?’ He’d been running around all day, no signs of pain, not curled up asleep or anything like that,” she explained.

Following an MRI, Stacey later discovered that Teddy had suffered a burst disc in his spine.

“I was like, ‘Have I done something? Has something traumatic happened that I didn’t know about?’ and she was like, ‘He could have just turned his head fast to look out the window, and that disc would have gone. It’s so degenerated, it’s not good, and all of them look unhealthy,’” Stacey reflected.

“We just have to see how it goes from here. There’s a 30 percent chance he might recover fully, but there’s also a massive chance that he’s going to be disabled and unable to urinate for himself and voluntarily poo, and will need a lot of physio and help for the rest of his life,” the mum-of-five detailed.

“I’m just trying to get my head around that, and work out what I can do for him and how I can give him his best chance and love him as much as possible, and try and make him as happy and comfortable as possible in this situation,” Stacey concluded.