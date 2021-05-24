Stacey Solomon shares adorable photos from Rex’s second birthday

Where have the years gone? Stacey Solomon’s youngest child, Rex turned two-years-old this past weekend and to celebrate the Loose Women presenter threw her son an adorable Moana themed birthday bash!

Taking to her Instagram Stories over Saturday and Sunday, the mum-of-three shared all of the party planning preparations, which included quite a risqué homemade crab costume hilariously modelled by her fiancé Joe Swash.

To complete the Moana inspired party, Stacey filled her new conservatory with plenty of beach themed decorations, including palm tree balloons, grass skirts, shimmery ocean blue streamers scattered across the floor with tropical plants adorning the walls.

@staceysolomon

Stacey was the first to admit that her costume making skills needed a lot of work, as emphasised by Joe’s purple crab costume which left very little to the imagination… To keep it family-friendly she added a grass skirt, a headband with two giant googly eyes and finished it off by smothering her bin lid in gold glitter and strapping it to Joe’s back to act as his shell.

Meanwhile, little Rex wore an comically oversized Maui costume paired with a leafy skirt.

@staceysolomon

Where she might have been lacking in the costume department, Stacey certainly made up for with the show-stopping birthday cake, which was beautifully decorated in the Moana theme, with sea creatures, sand, waves and Rex’s favourite character sitting on top.

“Rex knew exactly who his cake crab was,” Stacey explained on her Instagram Stories, sharing a sweet snap of her little boy admiring his birthday cake. “This cake was soooo beautiful and tasted delicious. Bought it from @sweetnellysco the amazing lady who makes them is so so talented. Should have asked her to make Joe’s costume,” Stacey jokingly added.

@staceysolomon

As for the entertainment, Stacey organised for a few darling Shetland ponies to come over for a visit and for a few little rides around the garden, which went down a treat!

“He was so sad when they had to leave… My little animal lover. Love you pickle,” Stacey lovingly wrote alongside a sweet snap of Rex going on a little pony ride, beaming from ear to ear.

@staceysolomon

The 31-year-old mum also shared a series of stunning photos to her Instagram feed, penning a heartfelt tribute for her youngest son. “Happy Birthday Pickle. Oh baby boy we hope you’ve had the bestest day ever,” Stacey emotionally wrote, continuing, “My animal loving little Maui. How are you two years old already… Watching you grow every day, learn and develop into such a special human alongside your brothers is our biggest privilege.”

@staceysolomon

“Every day your smile and joy just keeps us going. Mummy will keep working on her costume skills as you grow I promise. Rex you bring so much happiness into our lives every day… Zachy, Leighton, Harry, Theo, Peanut, Meowiii, Daddy and Mummy love you all the way to the moon and stars and back again. Always”

“Can the years start slowing down now please? Thank you everyone for your beautiful messages, stories and posts, they’ve had me ready all day. We love you all so so much. This really is a special place…” Stacey sweetly concluded.