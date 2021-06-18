Stacey Solomon rushed 2-year-old son Rex back to hospital last night

Pregnant Stacey Solomon had to rush back to hospital with her two-year-old son Rex last night, after he got stitches put in earlier this week.

Last Sunday, while little Rex was playing in the garden he had a bit of a fall, which ended up being a lot more serious than either of his parents thought.

After cutting his lip, Stacey brought her little boy to A&E where he got steri strips put in. However, due to the awkward placement of the cut, Stacey explained that the steri strips kept falling off, which meant that he needed proper stitches instead.

Stacey and her son stayed in hospital overnight on Monday, with Rex getting stitched up early on Tuesday morning. All seemed to go well, as 31-year-old Stacey reassured her fans that Rex was an absolute champ and has been as smiley as ever.

However, things took quite a turn on Thursday evening, when the Loose Women presenter updated her four million Instagram followers, informing them that she had to rush Rex back to hospital after his temperature spiked.

“Aw guys… We are back in triage because Rex’s temperature has been spiking tonight,” Stacey wrote on her Instagram Stories, sharing a photo of her and Rex in a hospital bed at 10:50pm.

“They’re sure it’s all ok but because he’s little and post op they won’t take any risks, so it looks like we are in for the long haul tonight. It’s been the longest, most emotional week. I honestly don't know how I’ve even got one eyelash still on,” the mum-of-three joked, as one of her fake eyelashes had clearly fallen off.

Then, a few hours later at 2:22am Stacey updated her followers again, saying, “We ended up back where we left on Tuesday. Everything is ok and stable…Thank you all so much for asking.”

“It’s been a really long night, and a long week and I’m just so grateful for the NHS care, and kindness,” Stacey wrote, adding, “I’m going to try so hard to look after us all today. Rex, baby and me and get us home and safe as soon as possible. Love you all lots.”