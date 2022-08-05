Stacey Solomon reveals insight into her & Joe’s unique ‘homeymoon’

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash exchanged vows at their Essex home, Pickle Cottage, last month surrounded by their nearest and dearest.

Since the big day, Stacey has slowly but surely shared snaps and videos from their gorgeous wedding day and has now told her 5.3M Instagram followers how she and Joe will be spending their honeymoon.

The couple's honeymoon has a unique twist that includes their children because they are all off school for the summer holidays.

Credit: Instagram

Announcing the news on her Instagram stories, the mum-of-four shared a video of her sons climbing trees in their stunning back garden.

Stacey wrote, “Summer nights in the trees. Making the most of every second of the summer we have off with the pickles…This is our honeymoon”.

Solomon continued, “We are calling it a ‘homeymoon’ because we just wanted to spend time at home with all the kids all summer. We’re always one in one out and all over the place. So this time at home is just all we could have dreamed of”.

The song In the Summertime by Mungo Jerry is playing in the background of the fun-looking clip.

Other photos that the Loose Women panellist has shared so far from their big day include a glimpse behind-the-scenes of her garden getting set up with a gazebo, lanterns and a multitude of flowers, and her stunning wedding gown from an Irish bridal boutique that matched with her daughter’s dress.

The Tap to Tidy author also posted a clip from her and Joe’s emotional first dance, which was to the song My Love is Your Love by Whitney Houston. She described the moment as ‘magical’

The 32-year-old is mum to 14-year-old Zachary and 10-year-old Leighton, whom she had from a previous relationship. She and Swash share three-year-old Rex and 10-month-old Rose together.