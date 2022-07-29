Stacey Solomon’s wedding gown really is the dress of dreams

Stacey Solomon tied the knot with Joe Swash last weekend and fans have been eagerly waiting to see some snaps from the Loose Women pannelist’s big day.

The time has finally come for Stacey’s followers to see a glimpse into her fairytale wedding and the photos were definitely worth the wait!

Sharing a carousel of snaps to her 5.3M Instagram followers, the 32-year-old looked every inch the blushing bride as she wore a princess-style gown beautiful enough for a Disney princess.

The off-white gown had a corset-style top with spaghetti sleeves and looser tulle sleeves draped to be off-shoulder.

The floor-length tulle skirt had a thigh-high split in it and matched perfectly with the mum-of-four’s long veil.

Stacey’s freshly-dyed blonde locks flowed effortlessly with a slight curl. Her flower crown topped off her stunning look.

When describing how it feels to call Joe her husband, Solomon-Swash wrote, “I don’t think I will ever get used to saying that. It all feels like a dream”.

Stacey added that her wedding day was, “The most special day that we didn’t ever want to end”.

She also shared a sweet Dr. Suess quote alongside the fabulous wedding shots. “You know you’re in love when you don’t want to fall asleep because reality is finally better than your dreams.”

In the comments under the post, Stacey’s best friend Sophie Hinch penned, “You are the most beautiful bride, and this was the most beautiful day… and more”.

YouTuber Lydia Millen described Stacey perfectly as, “A real life princess”.

The Tap to Tidy author previously revealed that her daughter Rose’s dress was being made from off-cuts of her dress, and that she would be wearing shoes to match her own wedding strappy shoe, so we can't wait to see snaps of the tot!