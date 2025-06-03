Stacey Solomon posts emotional update after dog’s emergency surgery

Stacey Solomon has shared an emotional update on the health of one of her dogs.

In April, the Sort Your Life Out presenter announced that her spaniel Teddy had suddenly become critically ill with a “predisposed condition” that she had “no idea about”, and that he needed emergency surgery.

One week later, Stacey confirmed that Teddy had survived his surgery but that he had lost the use of his back legs, due to a burst disc in his spine.

Now, almost two months on from his operation, Stacey has shared an update on her beloved pup, and whether or not Teddy will ever regain the use of his back legs.

Earlier today, the 35-year-old took to her Instagram stories to share a new photo of Teddy, along with a written message.

“So many of you asking. After his vet appointment it looks likely that Teddy will never get the feeling back in his legs & will need our help with urinating & assisted walks and physio forever,” Stacey confirmed.

“But the good news is… the vet was so pleased with how happy Teddy was & how well we are doing his physio & managing his bladder so me & Joe were really happy with that & felt extremely proud,” the former X Factor star continued, referring to her husband, Joe Swash.

“I feel sad for Teddy but I'm also confident that me and Joe can give him the happiest life & all the love he deserves. So this new journey is forever. But we love Teddy so much we will just keep going & do our best to find new ways to keep him healthy & happy for as long as we can,” Stacey concluded.

On April 28, Stacey went into detail for the first time about the moment that Teddy’s health declined.

“On Good Friday, he lost the use of his back legs. He just crawled in, and we were like, ‘What the hell?’ He’d been running around all day, no signs of pain, not curled up asleep or anything like that,” she recalled.