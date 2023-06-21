Stacey Solomon pens sweet message for sister after new venture

Stacey Solomon has shared the sweetest message for her big sister Jemma.

The Tap to Tidy author had a multitude of kind words to say about Jemma as she celebrated her latest work venture with her.

Jemma has just released her first book, Love, Lists and Labels, and Stacey clearly couldn’t be more proud of her according to her touching tribute.

Credit: Stacey Solomon Instagram

Sharing a collection of photos of herself and her sister dressed in gorgeous pink dresses at Jemma’s book launch party to her 5.7M Instagram followers, Stacey detailed how Jemma is not only her sister, but her best friend.

The 33-year-old captioned the post, “To my big sister, my best friend, my guardian angel. Today is all about you”.

“For all of our lives you’ve looked out for me, protected me, lifted me up & been the best cheerleader I could have ever wished for. Today I got to be that person for you. I love you so much Jem honestly don’t know what I’d do without you”.

Credit: Stacey Solomon Instagram

“My sister wrote a bloody BOOK. It’s amazing, I’m so so proud & today I got to be there to watch her launch it and shine her beautiful bright light in front of all of her family & friends and it was an absolute honour!”.

Solomon lovingly closed off by adding, “Good luck @label.lady.1 not that you need it! But to the moon and stars and back again! Forever and always”.

Many of Stacey and Jemma’s fans headed to the comments to share how wonderful their relationship is.

Credit: Jemma Solomon Instagram

One follower wrote, “Love how close you both are! I really hope Rose and Belle grow up to be as close as you both are”.

“That's such a lovely picture of you&your sister, so nice that you two sisters get along, you are both clearly very much best friends”, penned a second fan.

A third added, “Such an incredible bond that you both have. Beautiful words and lovely post”.

Jemma also commented on the post to say, “Love you so much xxxx”.