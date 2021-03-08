Stacey Solomon pens heartfelt message as kids go back to school

Mum-of-three, Stacey Solomon has celebrated her boys; 12-year-old Zachary and eight-year-old Leighton; going back to school this morning, after a long and difficult lockdown and homeschooling period.

As many children across the UK and Ireland have been returning to the classroom, mums everywhere have been reflecting on just what an accomplishment it has been, keeping them safe and happy at home these past few months.

In order to honour the painfully hard work parents and teachers have put in, Stacey penned a heartfelt tribute to mark the occasion. “I know it’s a phone in a drawer day, but I just had to come on here to say good luck to everyone sending their babies back to school today,” Stacey wrote on her Instagram Stories this morning, addressing her four million followers.

“I know it’s a mixture of relief and worry, happiness and sadness all at once. But you’ve been incredible, and done such an amazing job,” the Loose Women presenter added.

“Good luck to everyone in education who have worked tirelessly and so hard to keep our children safe and learning throughout this time. We love and appreciate you so much.”

Stacey Solomon

“Good luck boys and to all of the children going back today. We love you,” Stacey lovingly concluded, alongside a sweet black and white photo of her giving her son Leighton a cuddle before he sets off for school.

To all of the mums and dads, grandmas and grandads, or aunts and uncles who have been struggling through the homeschooling phase of lockdown — you’re doing an amazing job, and should be so proud of yourselves.

It hasn’t been easy by any means, and there were days when we didn’t know if we could do it for much longer, but the end is in sight — this won’t last forever.