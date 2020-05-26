Stacey Solomon opens up about having more children in the future

Stacey Solomon has opened up about having more children in the future. The mum-of-three was answering fan questions on her Instagram when once asked if she would like to have another baby.

Stacey and her boyfriend Joe Swash welcomed their first child, son Rex, on May 23, 2019. Her baby boy is as cute as can be and Stacey said she’d love to have another baby, especially if they were like her little boy.

She commented, “Oh my gosh, if they were all like him [Rex] then yes, I’d have a thousand.

“I don’t know, you just never know what’s going to happen in the future but maybe, we’d love to.”

Stacey is a mum to one-year-old Rex, eight-year-old Leighton and 12-year-old Zachary.

The adorable family recently celebrated Rex’s first ever birthday. They made sure his day was as special as can be, even if the family had to spend it in lockdown.

Stacey couldn’t help but gush about how happy little Rex has made them since he was born last year, “One whole year of our little pickle. How has the time passed by so quickly? How did you get so big all of a sudden? And how did we get so lucky to be blessed with your soul?

“Pickle you will never know how much happiness you bring to us & so many and how loved you are. You really are a beaming ray of sunshine in our lives and It feels like you’ve always been here. Thank you for this wonderful year. For bringing so much joy into our lives. For making us smile EVERY day no matter what is happening in the world. We love you so much with all of our hearts and souls. Rex Toby Francis Swash, our love, our light, our pickle,” she added.