Stacey Solomon is keeping it real with honest update about her baby girl

Stacey Solomon is on cloud nine after welcoming the birth of her and Joe Swash’s baby girl this past Monday.

The Loose Women panellist shared the wonderful news with her 4.7M Instagram followers on Tuesday evening, announcing that ‘Princess Pickle’ had arrived and was born at home in ‘Pickle Cottage’.

Taking to social media again today, the now mum-of-four has shared a wholesome, yet honest update, detailing exactly how she feels after welcoming her darling daughter.

instagram.com/staceysolomon

“Hi, here she is,” Stacey bashfully announced in an Instagram Story, as she showed off her little one, who was fast asleep laying on Stacey’s chest while the two were resting in bed.

“Joe-Joe’s just gone for a walk with Rex and the other boys are at school, so I thought I’d come on here just to say hello!”

As blissful as having a newborn may seem, Stacey goes on to share one particular down side, which isn’t talked about nearly enough, if we’re honest.

instagram.com/staceysolomon

“She’s just had a feed – my nipples are like, just one giant blister but I’ve still got loads of serotonin left from the birth so I’m making the most of it!” Stacey hilariously added.

Going on to gush about her new bundle of joy, Stacey said, “I love her so much! She’s amazing! The boys are amazing! I’m just so happy!”

Stacey gave birth to her fourth child, her first baby girl, on Monday, October 4, which just so happens to be the same day as her own birthday.

Announcing the special news yesterday evening, Stacey said, “She’s Here [heart emoji] Born at Pickle Cottage on mummy’s birthday. Our little girl… Happy birthday my darling daughter…”

“We all love you more than you could ever imagine. Your brothers, your daddy and I are so in love. Thank you for the most incredible 9 months. Now we cannot wait for the rest of our lives with you…” she lovingly wrote.

Commenting underneath Stacey’s adorable announcement post, Joe Swash, now a dad-of-three, penned a sweet tribute for his special girls. “My darling girls. I love you more than you’ll ever know,” Joe gushed, before jokingly adding, “October 4th is going to be an expensive day for daddy xxxx”.

Huge congratulations to both Stacey and Joe on the birth of their gorgeous baby girl — we can’t wait to find out what they’ve decided to name her!