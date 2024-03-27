Stacey Solomon ‘honoured’ after being nominated for two awards

Stacey Solomon was ‘honoured’ to be nominated for two very prestigious awards but admitted she ‘didn’t expect to win any’.

The 34-year-old attended last night’s Royal Television Society Awards, and was nominated for ‘Best Presenter’ and ‘Best Popular Factual Show’ following her hugely-successful Sort Your Life Out series.

After revealing she felt ‘so proud’ just to be considered for the awards, Stacey ended up taking home the trophy for ‘Best Popular Factual Show’, which she was nominated for alongside Banged Up and The Piano.

Ahead of the ceremony yesterday evening, Stacey took to Instagram to open up to her 5.9M followers about being nominated and revealed why she ‘hadn’t said anything to anyone’ about the nominations.

Solomon unveiled a selection of gorgeous photos of herself and her husband Joe Swash dressed to the nines before heading to the show.

While attending the awards ceremony, Stacey wore a stunning strapless gown and Joe opted for a dapper three-piece suit.

In the caption of the sweet post, she penned, “Honoured. Off to the RTS awards because I have been nominated for a Royal Television Society award for “Best Presenter” & “Best popular Factual Show” for Sort Your Life Out”.

“I haven’t said anything to anyone till tonight because I don’t expect to win any. But I can’t even tell you how bloomin’ proud I feel to even be considered for such a prestigious award!”.

The mum-of-five went on to say, “No matter what just being in the running is a real honour and I’m so proud of my whole SYLO family & so proud of us all & our hard work”.

Before the announcement of Stacey’s win, many fans and famous faces flooded the comments with good luck messages and compliments for her beautiful dress.

Former Hollyoaks actress Gemma Atkinson wrote, “You looks gorgeous! Good luck!”.

“YES YES YES! so proud of you darling xxxxxx”, commented television presenter Gaby Roslin.

Former Celebrity Big Brother star Luisa Christina Zissman added, “Good luck also you look beautiful”.