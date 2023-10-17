Stacey Solomon gushes as she shares sweet grandmother update

Stacey Solomon has shared the most heartwarming update about her grandmother!

Last week, the Sort Your Life Out presenter initially revealed that she had recently persuaded her 94-year-old grandma to move closer to her home in Essex, which Stacey shares with her husband Joe Swash and her five children.

Now, a few days on from detailing her big life change, Stacey has unveiled a glimpse into her grandmother’s first visit to so-called Pickle Cottage, after making her own big move.

Taking to Instagram last night, the 34-year-old posted a sweet snap of herself and her grandmother in her driveway, as well as an adorable candid of two-year-old daughter Rose with her great-grandma.

“Got Grandma To Pickle Cottage,” Stacey exclaimed at the beginning of her caption.

“I can’t even describe how lucky & grateful we feel that we finally managed to convince grandma to move closer to us. This week we’ve been settling her in and it’s been magical,” the former X Factor star detailed.

Credit: Stacey Solomon Instagram

Stacey then went on to explain how much this means to her, as well as to her five kids – Zachary (15), Leighton (12), Rex (4), toddler Rose and eight-month-old Belle.

“Thank you Grandma for building up your confidence, we know how hard it was to leave a place you’ve been your whole life. But we are so excited to be in your life with you every single day & make the most of the gift that you are. To the greatest Great Grandma in the world we love you,” she concluded.

Many of the TV personality’s 5.8M Instagram followers have since been taking to the comments section of her post to respond to her joyful update.

“You’re so lucky to have your grandma still. Hold her close,” one fan wrote.

“Absolutely wonderful, so very very special xx,” another penned.

“Aww how lovely enjoy every minute of your lovely nana,” a third follower added.