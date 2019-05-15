Stacey Solomon gets honest about having kids with different dads

Stacey Solomon is set to welcome her third child into the world in a matter of weeks and there’s no doubt the mum is feeling as excited as ever about the pending arrival of her newborn.

However, Stacey has admitted she has felt pressure from people because she has had each of her children with a different dad.

The Loose Women panelist opened up to Closer magazine about her family and stressed that we need to break the stigma about having babies with different dads.

She said: “I did feel guilty about having babies with different dads. I didn't want my kids to have a negative or confused upbringing. There's a stigma about having babies with different partners."

The soon-to-be mum-of-three added: “I've definitely felt pressure from people – people I don't know, and even people I do know. Even those close to me have had their opinions on it, and that can hurt."

Stacey said she doesn’t let these comments get to her. She knows that her two boys- seven-year-old Leighton and 11-year-old Zachary- will always be loved and cared for, no matter what.

“My boys are incredibly loved – by me and their fathers, and by Joe, who is just another positive male role model in their lives. And that can only be good for them. They are so content and confident and happy,” she revealed.

Her children’s happiness will always be her number one priority and we know that someone as strong and loving as Stacey, will always ensure that her boys are happy.