Stacey Solomon gets emotional as she discusses big life changes

Stacey Solomon has been opening up about some big life changes in the Solomon-Swash household!

The Sort Your Life Out presenter took to her Instagram stories last night to have a candid chat with her followers about her children.

Stacey is a mum to five kids – eldest sons Zachary (15) and Leighton (11) from previous relationships, as well as youngsters Rex (4), Rose (1) and five-month-old Belle, who she shares with husband Joe Swash.

Credit: Stacey Solomon Instagram

In several clips to her 5.7M followers, the 33-year-old opened up about her childrens’ huge school changes.

“I feel really hormonal and emotional today, I think it’s all the school transitions,” Stacey began.

“I think it’s because it’s coming to the last week of term. I keep getting newsletters and notifications that are just making me really sad,” she continued.

Stacey then went on to detail what each child is going through. “Rex going to school is almost a relief, because I feel like he’s getting such a big boy – he really needs it at this point,” she explained.

Credit: Stacey Solomon Instagram

“Whereas Rose going to nursery is quite sad, because I feel like she has been a baby for 0.5 seconds,” she added.

However, Stacey noted that one of her eldest sons is going through a huge transition.

“The worst of them all is Leighton going to seniors,” she confessed.

Credit: Stacey Solomon Instagram

“It’s because I know what’s going to happen,” the former X Factor star continued. “I wasn’t ready for what happened to Zach when he went to seniors because he was my first, and now I know what’s coming, it’s just making me literally so emotional.”

“In primary, they’re still these young, innocent little kids, and then they go through puberty and they’re in senior school for a couple of years, and then all of a sudden, they’re fully grown adults,” Stacey laughed through tears.

“It’s coming to the end of term and the end of an era with Leighton,” Stacey concluded in her chat, adding: “He’s about to be a big boy.”