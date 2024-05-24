Stacey Solomon fans react to sweet message for son Rex on big day

Stacey Solomon has been celebrating a very special day for her son Rex.

The mum-of-five has shared a sweet tribute for Rex on social media as he turns five years old.

After marking the momentous occasion with a heartfelt birthday tribute posted on social media, fans of Stacey’s have all agreed on one thing.

Solomon showcased photos of her and her husband Joe Swash with their son to her 5.9M Instagram followers.

In the caption of the post, Stacey said, “Happy Birthday Rexy. Five whole years of loving you. Where on earth has that gone darling boy?".

"Feels like yesterday you were born & our lives changed forever in the bestest way”.

“You are the kindest, most caring little pickle and you bring us so much joy every single day. To the moon and back Rexy”.

Fans of the Sort Your Life Out star were quick to flood the comments with birthday wishes for Rex as well as messages of agreement that they can’t believe how quickly time has gone by and that he is already five years old.

One fan wrote, “Happy Birthday beautiful Rex! That 5 years really has gone by in a flash!”.

“Very like Joe and yes, where has the time gone”, said a second commenter.

A third added, “How is Rex 5 already?! It doesn't seem that long ago he was born”.

Stacey also took to her Instagram Stories to reflect on the day she brought Rex into the world.

Posting a video of her and Joe cradling their son as a newborn, Solomon wrote, “How have five years gone by since this moment. Omg feels like yesterday".

"Happy birthday our darling Rexy. Where has the time gone…”, she questioned alongside a crying emoji”.

As well as sharing five-year-old Rex with Joe, the couple share two-year-old Rose and one-year-old Belle together. Stacey is also a mum to 16-year-old Zachary and 12-year-old Leighton, whom she had during previous relationships.