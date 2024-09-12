Stacey Solomon fans gush as she takes eldest son as her NTAs date

Stacey Solomon had the most heartwarming date to the National Television Awards!

The former X Factor star attended the annual awards ceremony last night, in celebration of her hit BBC series Sort Your Life Out.

However, before she took to the iconic red carpet, Stacey confirmed that she had chosen a very special member of her family to be her plus-one to the event.

Last night, the proud mum-of-five took to Instagram to share several snaps of herself in her red gown, alongside her eldest son, 16-year-old Zachary, wearing a tux.

“On the way to the NTAs with Zachary who has been by my side in this crazy journey since the very beginning,” Stacey gushed in the beginning of her caption, before going on to detail the reason why she asked her teenage son to be her date to the NTAs.

“I wouldn’t be who I am if it weren’t for you Zach. I’m so proud to be with you on such a special night, where I’ve been nominated for best presenter & best factual with my @sortyourlifeout family,” the 34-year-old continued.

“I don’t believe I’d be on this path if it wasn’t for having you. My rock, since forever. to the moon & back forever…” Stacey penned in conclusion.

Following the adorable reveal, many of Stacey’s 6M followers have since been sharing their reactions in her comments section.

“What an honour for you both to share this moment, you both look gorgeous, go get them!!” one fan replied.

“What a gentleman and you look amazing Stacey x,” another commented.

“So beautiful. What a special picture. Have a wonderful night together xx,” a third fan added.

Sort Your Life Out went on to win the Factual Entertainment award at the NTAs, which resulted in Stacey giving Zachary a hug before her acceptance speech.

“I was so ready with my ‘gracious loser’ face, I didn’t even know where to go! This has never happened before,” she exclaimed on stage.

“I just want to thank the BBC for giving Sort Your Life Out a chance,” Stacey continued, before going on to thank her crew by adding: “It’s the hardest show ever to make, and they work so, so hard."