Stacey Solomon can’t believe Joe let their wedding date slip

Loose Women presenter and mum-of-three Stacey Solomon is in wedding planning mode, as she’s informed everyone that she and Joe Swash are going to be tying the knot this July, keeping the exact date a secret… until now.

Stacey appeared on Loose Women today with her fiancé Joe, while Ruth Langsford and her hubby Eamonn Holmes made up the other two panellists.

When Eamonn teased Joe about whether or not he actually knew the date he was getting married, nobody was more surprised by his answer than Stacey herself. To her utter horror, not only did her know the date, but he announced it live on air for all to hear.

Confident and calm, Stacey said, “You wouldn’t even know the date even if you were allowed to say it,” to which a disgruntled Joe swiftly declared, “I do know the date! The date is going to be the last Sunday in July.”

“Oh my god, why did I bring you here?!” Stacey exclaimed, as she laughed off the massive blunder. Meanwhile, Eamonn joked, “Well, that is very specific,” before going on to ‘check his diary’ and make sure he has no other plans for the last Sunday in July.

Previously, Stacey announced that she and Joe are going to have their wedding on the grounds of their lavish new forever home, with Stacey explaining that she might have the aisle and vows through their ‘Woodland Walk’, and a reception underneath their old barnyard area.

Speaking about why she’s in a bit of a rush to get married this year, the 31-year-old sweetly explained, “There are people in our lives who we don't think we will, unfortunately, have much time left with. So if worst comes to worst, and we can only have a wedding of six, then we will get married with those special people because it's really important to us to have certain people there.”

Stacey and Joe first started dating in 2016, after having met on I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here! Stacey then welcomed the birth of the couple’s first child together in May 2019, a bouncing baby boy they sweetly named Rex.

On Christmas Eve last last year, Stacey announced the wonderful news that Joe had finally popped the question, and the two were engaged to be married.