Stacey Solomon admits to keeping her sons’ foreskin in a box

Loose Women presenter and mum-of-three Stacey Solomon made a wild confession on last night’s episode of Sort Your Life Out, her brand new home improvement series on BBC.

During the show’s first episode, Stacey discussed helping the featured family to de-clutter their home, suggesting that this show would never work if she were to try it in her own house, due to her hoarding habit and the fact that she finds it hard to let sentimental items go.

However, many viewers were left baffled when Stacey confessed that she still holds onto some particularly ‘gross’ items, keeping them in a box.

"This is such a massive challenge, because of all of the emotional attachment to every single item," Stacey said, discussing how difficult the family might find it to part ways with the majority of their possessions.

“There are things in my house… that if I were like, 'why don't we come and do this over at mine?' they'd [the production team] be like, 'Stacey! How have you still got your son's foreskin in a box?'” the 31-year-old mum revealed, laughing.

"I keep some random gross stuff, because I cannot let it go. So I totally understand," she added.

That’s right — Stacey Solomon has held onto her sons’ foreskin and kept them in a box for sentimental reasons. It’s not even the first time she’s made this confession either. While on Loose Women, Stacey and the other panellists were talking about hoarding, which prompted Nadia Sawalha to admit that she hasn’t kept anything, not even a pair of baby shoes.

To this a shocked Stacey said that she holds onto everything, as she confessed, “I've got umbilical cords and all sorts. I'm pretty sure I've got a foreskin somewhere,” which immediately made her co-stars burst out laughing.

However, some of last night’s viewers were less than impressed by Stacey’s revelation, leaving many of them shocked and confused.

@StaceySolomon Sort your life out you keep a foreskin? I mean seriously just a massive no — Stewart (@stewart_waddell) April 5, 2021

“Did… Did she say she's got her son's foreskin in a box?#sortyourlifeout,” one viewer tweeted.

“@StaceySolomon Sort your life out you keep a foreskin? I mean seriously [Nauseated face] just a massive no,” another wrote.”

“Walked into the living room as parents are watching Sort your Life Out on BBC One. I have no interest in this sort of telly but, I do now know that Stacey Solomon has her son's foreskin in a Tupperware box. TV teaches me things every day,” a third viewer tweeted.