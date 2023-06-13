Stacey Dooley teases rare glimpse of baby daughter Minnie

Stacey Dooley is enjoying life as a mum on the road!

The former Strictly Come Dancing champion welcomed her first child, a baby girl named Minnie, into the world in January with her partner Kevin Clifton.

Now, Stacey has been showcasing a rare glimpse into life with her baby daughter.

The TV documentarian is currently travelling around the UK this month, for her ‘In Conversation With Stacey Dooley’ tour.

Credit: Stacey Dooley Instagram

As a new mum, Stacey has brought baby Minnie on tour with her, and has since delighted her fans with a brief insight into behind-the-scenes.

Taking to her Instagram account earlier today, the 36-year-old treated her 1.1M followers into a heartwarming snap of herself and Minnie exploring the stage of the Barbican Centre in London.

“All for u Queen Mins,” Stacey gushed in the caption of her post, sweetly dedicating it to her daughter.

The TV star then went on to thank everyone to attended her show in London yesterday. “To every single person that came down to the @barbicancentre on the hottest bloody day of the year,” she penned.

Credit: Stacey Dooley Instagram

“T h a a a a n k u, I’m so so so grateful,” Stacey continued.

At the end of her caption, Stacey also took the time to thank presenter Katie Piper for hosting the conversation.

“@katiepiper_ …thank u sweetheart,” Stacey praised.

Many fans of the former Strictly star have since gone on to express their delight at the adorable photo of herself and baby Minnie.

Credit: Stacey Dooley Instagram

“Queen mins….I can’t even, she’s too cute!” one follower replied.

“Beautiful and she’s certainly going to be proud of her mummy!” another wrote.

Stacey and Kevin first announced the birth of their daughter on January 17. Last month, Stacey appeared on The One Show and marvelled at Minnie’s arrival.

“Honestly, it's like I'm the first woman to ever have a child. I'm that dramatic! I'm just completely obsessed. I'm head over heels, she's magic,” she exclaimed.