Stacey Dooley & Kevin Clifton unveil their first joint career venture

Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton are teaming up!

Documentarian Stacey and professional dancer Kevin have been together for nearly seven years, when they first met – and later won – Strictly Come Dancing in 2018. They have since become parents together with the birth of their daughter, Minnie, in January 2023.

Now, in their first joint venture since winning Strictly, Stacey and Kevin have announced that they will be starring together in the UK tour of 2:22 A Ghost Story.

Stacey and Kevin will play married couple Jenny and Sam, with the play centering around the pair arguing about whether their home is being haunted by a ghost.

Stacey previously took on the role of Jenny in the West End last year, marking her acting debut. Meanwhile, Kevin recently wrapped his latest stage stint in the role of Billy Flynn for the UK tour of Chicago.

Earlier today, the team behind 2:22 took to social media to share their official poster with their two new leads.

“INTRODUCING OUR 2025 JENNY AND SAM @sjdooley and @keviclifton will be taking #222AGhostStory across the UK through 2025!” they exclaimed.

The team also went on to note: “Further casting to be announced.”

Following the news, Stacey also uploaded a photo of herself and Kevin to her own Instagram account.

“JENNY AND SAM 2025,” the 38-year-old exclaimed in her caption.

“@222aghoststory I couldn’t be happier to be back playing Jenny. I had the time of my life last summer on those boards,” she gushed.

Stacey later teased: “Even tho the real love of my life is in fact @donnaair …. @keviclifton is a v v v stellar close second. LET’S go nail this tour baby!”

The two stars appeared on BBC’s Breakfast earlier today to express their excitement for their latest project.

Describing working together as a couple as “quite bizarre” and “unknown territory”, Stacey explained: “We know each other properly as people now, like, this is different to when we did Strictly.”

2:22 A Ghost Story will begin with Stacey and Kevin in Manchester on August 7, before they conclude in Peterborough in November.