Spy Kids’ Daryl Sabara opens up about becoming the ‘dad I always wanted’

Daryl Sabara has opened up about preparing to become a dad-of-two with his wife Meghan Trainor.

Daryl and Meghan announced they were expecting their second child together, a baby boy, in January of this year. The couple are already proud parents to their two-year-old son Riley.

As Daryl’s All About That Bass singing wife’s due date nears, the Spy Kids actor has shared an insight into his experience with fatherhood and preparing to have another son after not growing up with a dad in his life.

While speaking to People, Sabara explained, “I'm feeling so excited. It's coming up pretty soon”.

“We're in our nesting stage right now and it's just kind of crazy to think this is the last time that it'll just be me, Meghan, and Riley, now that there's only a couple more weeks before there's somebody new here”.

“The first pregnancy there is just so much unknown. And now for me, after becoming a dad, I'm like, ‘What did I do before?’. This is my life. This is the best”.

“I feel so much purpose and just getting up with Riley and having a morning routine and making him breakfast and making Meghan breakfast and having that family time. Now I just can see that life is just going to get better and better with baby No. 2”.

Going on to speak about his experience as a dad-of-one so far, the 31-year-old admitted, “I'll say that it's pretty amazing because I didn't have a dad growing up. My dad left my family when I was 1”.

“So becoming a dad has kind of given me this existential experience of getting become the dad that I always wanted”.

Daryl then shared his plans for Father’s Day, revealing he’d like a ‘chill’ day.

“I'm still pretty new to the Father's Day game, so I would just say an ideal day is having the whole family around and they're pretty much around every day anyway”.