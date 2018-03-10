Sports presenter pens a tribute to his late wife on Int’l Women’s Day

Sky Sports presenter Simon Thomas tragically lost his wife Gemma in November last year three days after she was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia (AML). She was only 40 years old.

On International Women's Day, the father-of-one decided to pay tribute to the woman who means so very much to him, their young son Ethan, and countless others.

The 45-year-old wrote on Twitter and Instagram, "On #IWD2018 we miss this wonderful woman so much. Kind, patient, compassionate, loving and a wonderful mum.

"A woman who stood in the breach for those around her who were less fortunate than her and needed help. The hole she’s left in our lives is immeasurable."

He also shared a sweet photo of Gemma kissing Ethan, who is about eight years old.

Simon's followers on social media sent messages of sympathy and hope in response.

"This is overwhelmingly heartbreaking," one Insta user shared, "God love him and his beautiful mummy."

"Captured the love she had for Ethan and he had for his mummy brilliantly," another commented, "Forever in your hearts."

"Such a wonderfully beautiful picture, it says so much… gave me a lump in my throat… sending you all love and hugs," a follower wrote.

One person said that Gemma's story inspired them to become a stem cell donor for those suffering from blood cancer.

"I don’t know if this can help treat AML but I hope to be a match for someone," Twitter user Bridget shared.

"Bridget you're amazing," Simon replied, "Thank you x"

Our hearts go out to Simon, Ethan, and everyone who has lost an important woman in their life.