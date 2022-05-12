Sports Illustrated herstory: Kelly Hughes shows C-section scar

Model Kelly Hughes has made ‘herstory’ for Sports Illustrated magazine as she becomes the first ever woman to show off her C-section scar on the cover of the popular magazine.

The 42-year-old shared the news with her Instagram followers with a snap of her on the front page of the magazine showing her C-section scar while wearing a bikini on a beach.

Hughes captioned the post, “I am speechless and so honored to be in @si_swimsuit 2022 as the FIRST woman to expose her c-section scar in the magazine’s history! This partnership with @fridamom #paywithchange partnership to nomalize and embrace the changes with a woman’s body especially when becoming a mom is so amazing to be a part of”.

“I struggled with insecurities from my scar being that I’m a model and my incredibly difficult recovery but it wasn’t until I ‘embraced my scar that I experienced the true power in it’”.

Friends and fans of the mum-of-one rushed to the comments to share positive messages with Kelly. Model Rachel Vallori wrote, “Omgggg babyyyyyyyyyyyyy so proud of you”.

Another model, Hunter McGrady, penned, “ICONIC!!!”, with musician Tony Succar adding, “Love this congrats!”.

Kelly headed to her stories to talk about being on the Sports Illustrated cover in more depth and explain why showing her scar was so important to her.

The model said, “To symbolise and be proud of what you look like in every way possible, normalising the changes that a woman goes through, especially after giving birth”, meant a lot to her.

“When it comes to birthing, that scar means so so much to me because it’s my son”.

Frida Mom also shared a post on Instagram to celebrate the historical moment. They captioned it, “History made. Scratch that. Herstory made. We’ve partnered with @si_swimsuit to feature a model showing her C-Section Scar- for the first. time. Ever”.

“To @kellyhues & all the C-Section moms, wear that scar with pride. It’s proof you’re strong as a mother”.

Kelly is mum to a three-year-old son who she welcomed into the world via C-section in 2018 after being in labour for 36 hours.