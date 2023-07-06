Sporting heroes join forces to support Jack and Jill Children’s Up the Hill fundraiser

Sporting icons from the Gaelic Athletic Association (GAA) and rugby world have come together in support of the annual Up the Hill for Jack and Jill summer fundraiser. This initiative, backed by global healthcare company Abbott, aims to raise funds for the Jack and Jill Children's Foundation, which provides vital in-home nursing care and end-of-life support for children with complex medical conditions. The event encourages people to organize community fundraisers by climbing a local hill or mountain and inviting friends and family to participate. With the goal of raising €75,000, this year's campaign hopes to support over 400 families nationwide.

At St. Stephen's Green in Dublin, Connacht Rugby captain and Jack and Jill ambassador Jack Carty joined forces with members of the Gaelic Players Association (GPA) to launch this year's Up the Hill for Jack and Jill campaign. Dublin Footballer Sinéad Wylde, Meath Footballer Vikki Wall, and Laois Hurler Ross King lent their support, urging people to get involved in organizing fundraisers in their communities.

Jack shared his experience of participating in Up the Hill for Jack and Jill last year. Inspired by his father's involvement with the Jack and Jill Children's Foundation, Jack and a group of friends climbed Diamond Hill in Connemara. Despite challenging weather conditions, the view from the top and the knowledge of supporting such a worthy cause made the experience truly rewarding. He encouraged others to join him this year, highlighting the event as an opportunity to enjoy fresh air, reconnect with friends, and raise funds for a great cause.

Three-year-old Grayson Adams from Dublin's Beaumont neighborhood was diagnosed with Tuberous Sclerosis Complex (TSC), a rare genetic condition that causes benign tumors to grow in various parts of the body. Grayson's mother, Dawn Adams, expressed her gratitude for the support provided by Jack and Jill. As a single parent, she relies on the organization to give her much-needed respite from the 24-hour care Grayson requires. With his global developmental delay, epilepsy, and multiple seizures each day, it is challenging for Dawn to find suitable childcare. Jack and Jill's nursing care provides her with peace of mind, allowing her to rest and take care of everyday tasks that are otherwise impossible to manage.

Sinéad Wylde, Dublin Footballer and GPA member, emphasized the resilience and endurance of Jack and Jill families, who face ongoing challenges in caring for their children. Sinéad invited the Gaelic Players Association community, players, and supporters to join her in going Up the Hill with Jack and Jill, acknowledging the importance of providing these families with much-needed breaks and support.

Participating in Up the Hill for Jack and Jill is simple and rewarding. Here are three easy steps to get involved:

Step 1 – On your Marks! Visit www.jackandjill.ie to register your Up the Hill fundraiser for just €18 per adult.

Step 2 – Get Set! Organize your Up the Hill fundraising event and rally family, friends, neighbours, and colleagues to join you or support your cause by making a donation.

Step 3 – Go! Choose a local hill, set a suitable date and time, grab your eco-friendly #UptheHill23 banner, and embark on your climb for a great cause.

Carmel Doyle, CEO of the Jack and Jill Children's Foundation, emphasized the significance of Up the Hill for Jack and Jill in supporting families facing uphill battles every day. The funds raised through the campaign contribute to in-home nursing care, allowing parents to care for their children at home and providing essential respite support.

Abbott, a global healthcare company, proudly partners with the Jack and Jill Children's Foundation for the Up the Hill 2023 campaign. Conor Murphy, a Site Director with Abbott, highlighted the shared commitment to helping local communities and expressed enthusiasm for supporting Jack and Jill's vital work.

With the backing of Abbott and the dedication of participants across Ireland, the 2023 Up the Hill for Jack and Jill campaign aims to raise €75,000, enabling the Jack and Jill Children's Foundation to continue its invaluable work in supporting over 400 families nationwide.

And you can help too – why not register today at www.jackandjill.ie and get ready for your Up the Hill for Jack and Jill summer fundraiser