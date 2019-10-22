Spooky skincare: You can get a pumpkin spice latte facial in Dublin

Are you a big fan of pumpkin lattes? Now you can treat yourself to a pumpkin latte facial.

The Wicklow Street Clinic is a renowned and award-winning clinic based on Wicklow Street, Dublin 2. It’s an oasis of calm above the hustle and bustle of the busy autumnal Dublin streets.

The clinic is running a special Pumpkin Latte Facial Treatment until the end of October, which will feature a range of cleansing and toning Eminence organics products, including the brand’s Pumpkin Latte Masque as well as incorporating Eminence’s Yam and Pumpkin peel to reveal radiant skin.

The Pumpkin Latte masque contains a range of ingredients that are eerily suited to combat the effects this season’s weather has on our skin. It restores the skin’s natural moisture balance with Vitamin E and Omega 9 nutrients which are combined in this dreamy puree of fresh pumpkin to fight the appearance of ageing and environmental stresses.

Eminence plant a tree for every product they sell (13 million to date), use solar and wind energy and use cornstarch packaging.

Enjoy a pumpkin facial at the Wicklow Street Clinic for €100.00.