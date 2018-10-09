Spooky and sexy: Boohoo’s Halloween line is out and we love it

Boohoo has launched its Halloween line, and it’s the perfect combination of spooky and sexy.

From mesh, skeleton dresses to spandex cheetah bodysuits, you will look stunning in any of their debuted costumes.

They have a range of stylish outfits for all you basic witches out there.

If you are searching for a more unique look, don’t worry. The new collection has you covered.

We love this dark and sultry gypsy costume.The lacey jumpsuit hugs in all the right places, and its flared bottoms and matching gloves give off a chic vintage vibe as well.

And that headdress could not be more perfect! We would wear that out on the daily.

For something more subtle, check out their black cobwebbed dress or cheeky skeleton t-shirt.

Or if you want to make your own costume, they have so many cute accessories that will complete a wide array of Halloween ensembles.

Seriously, how perfect is this silvery, unicorn horn headband?!

Channel your favourite character from Coco, and complete your costume with a mysterious, mourning veil and skeleton earrings.

It can double as your outfit for the following celebration of the Mexican holiday just a few days later on November 2nd.

We are loving these Boohoo babes frightfully fierce costumes and cannot wait to try on our favourite look this Halloween.