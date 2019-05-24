Spice Up Your Life: Watch RTÉ’s mini-series featuring die-hard fans

Ahead of the much-anticipated Spice Girls reunion concert at Croke Park tonight, why not watch the new mini-series centring around five die-hard fans of the 90s girl-band?

'People of the World, Spice up your Life!' is a message the world can't seem to forget, and the supergroup have achieved some incredible feats in their day.

In 1996, when the girl-band exploded into our homes, it's safe to say they made an everlasting impact on the lives of millions of people around the world.

RTÉ Player is now showing five short documentaries, called Spice Up Your Life!, for a nostalgic trip down memory lane.

20 years may have gone by, but the intensity and passion of the band's fan-base lives on. The documentary series interviews five massive fans about their love for Baby Spice, Sporty Spice, Crazy Spice, Posh Spice and Baby Spice.

Whether it was in times of friendship, love, loss, ambition, travelling the world or even bulling, The Spice Girls influences the lives of these fans irreversibly and made them who they are today.

Spice Up your Life is the nostalgic trip down memory lane we all need, exploring how the message of one girl-group can leave an enduring effect on the world.

These fve individual short documentaries, revolving around the personal stories of Niamh & Caitriona, Anthony, Alex, Lisa and Clara, will leave you entertained and reminiscing on 1990s girl power.

Victoria Beckham, Geri Halliwell, Mel B, Emma Bunton and Mel C brought some amazing tunes to our repertoire, and Wannabe lives on as the biggest track of 1996.

We'll miss Posh Spice on stage tonight, but it's still set to be an incredible show.

1. Ex-Fair City actor Anthony Delaney

Growing up gay in rural Kilkenny, The Spice Girls' message of individualism guided 35-year-old Anthony Delaney through the tough times in his life.

Niamh Kelly & Caitriona O’Brien

Through thick and thin, 37-year-old Niamh Kelly and Caitriona O'Brien's mutual adoration of The Spice Girls has formed a close friendship lasting over 25 years.

Lisa Curran – Kerry

31-year-old vocal coach Lisa Curran found inspiration in The Spice Girls' message through her son Christopher. Her little boy was born with autism, and the band's message helped him to accept that he was different.

Alex Le Moss – via Brazil

Alex Le Moss, who is a brand new Irish citizen, learned English through his mother's translation of the Spice Girls lyrics. He grew up in Brazil with dreams of travelling across the world to meet the band.

Clara Caslin – Dublin

Clara Caslin's dad bought her tickets to see the Spice Girls in concert back in 1997. He has since passed away, but she was first in the queue this year to get tickets for the Croke Park gig.

Each of the five documentaries are special and heart-warming in their own way, take a look now on RTÉ Player to get you in the mood for tonight's exciting gig.

Spice Up Your Life is brought to you by Docland, a new online short-form documentary strand presented by RTÉ Documentaries for the RTÉ Player.

