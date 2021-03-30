Spice up your chicken dinner: Honey mustard chicken recipe

Chicken, although versatile, can get boring pretty quickly if you only have a few recipes to mix things up with. I’m always on the hunt for new things to do with this meat, because it’s fantastic for soaking up lots of yummy flavours and works with a variety of cuisines.

This honey-mustard chicken is one of my favourites, particularly when you make it with fresh rosemary roasted potatoes. Crispy, flavoursome and utterly delicious. A super handy ne for those busy evenings!

You’ll need…

4 Chicken breasts, medium boneless skinless

1 small handful fresh thyme

3tbsp chicken stock

2tbsp Dijon mustard

4tbsp honey

1tsp sriracha sauce

1tbsp wholegrain mustard

1/4tsp cayenne pepper

1/2tsp salt

1tsp ground mustard seed

1tsp paprika

1/8tsp ground pepper

1tsp rosemary

2tbsp olive oil

1tsp white vinegar

1 bunch green beans

400g baby potatoes

Turn your oven on to heat to 200C.

In a small bowl, pour in honey, chicken stock, Dijon mustard, wholegrain mustard, white vinegar and sriracha sauce and whisk together until well combined. Set aside.

In a separate, larger bowl, place your chicken breast in. Season with paprika, ground mustard seeds, salt and pepper and cayenne. Toss well to ensure the chicken is fully coated.

Pour olive oil into a pan over medium heat and fry chicken breasts, turning to cook both sides.

Line a baking dish with parchment paper and lay your chicken breasts out on it. Pour the honey mustard sauce over them and roast in the oven for 15-25 minutes at 200C.

The sauce will thicken and can be served alongside your tasty, crispy chicken with rosemary roast potatoes and a green bean side serving!