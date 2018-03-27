Spice up ya’ life: There may be a Spice Girls superhero movie coming

Spice Girls fans unite!

We've been following their reunion every step of the way – from that adorable pic they posted to their possible performance at the royal wedding's reception (we still have our fingers crossed).

Now Variety reports that an animated movie about the supergroup is being shopped to potential producers!

A post shared by Mel B (@officialmelb) on Feb 2, 2018 at 10:38am PST

Their source says that each member of the iconic 90s girl group has signed off on their likenesses being used for a superhero film.

We can't imagine anything more fun than showing a Spice Girls superhero movie to our little siblings, nieces – or, you know, just watching it on our own. Literally no judgement.

The film would have 'girl power' as its core message and, suitably, each of the Spice Girls would have their own 'girl power' that matches with their persona.

Emma Bunton (Baby Spice), Mel B (Scary Spice), Victoria Beckham (Posh Spice), Mel C (Sporty Spice), and Geri Halliwell (Ginger Spice) would each voice their own character as well.

According to Variety, the Spice Girls' manager Simon Fuller has not commented on their possible reunion plans.

Fingers crossed!