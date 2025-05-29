Spice Girls pay sweet tributes to Mel B to mark her 50th birthday

The Spice Girls are celebrating!

Today (May 29) marks Melanie Brown’s 50th birthday.

In honour of the special milestone, all of Mel B’s Spice Girls bandmates – Melanie Chisholm, Geri Halliwell-Horner, Victoria Beckham and Emma Bunton – have chosen to pay sweet tributes to her.

Earlier today, each of the Wannabe hitmakers took to Instagram to express their adoration for Mel B on her 50th birthday.

On her account, Mel C uploaded several photos from the early days of the Spice Girls.

“50 years on this planet my darling @officialmelb Oh the adventures we have had! I still remember the first day we met and thinking you were the coolest person I had ever seen, how is that over 30 years ago?!” she exclaimed.

“I’m so proud of everything we have achieved and adversities you have not only overcome but have used to help others Mel B MBE Hon D Univ you’re a f***ing rock star and I love you more than words can say. Looking forward to BIG celebrations soon! Happy Birthday you Northern nutter,” the 51-year-old wrote further.

Credit: Victoria Beckham / Instagram

Geri Halliwell-Horner celebrated Mel B’s birthday with a throwback paparazzi image of the two of them together.

“Happy 50th birthday @officialmelb wishing you a very wonderful year ahead,” the 52-year-old gushed in her caption.

On her Instagram stories, Victoria Beckham revealed a Polaroid photo captured in July 1996 of the duo in Tokyo Airport in Japan, as they prepared to fly home.

“Happy birthday @officialmelb!! Kisses xx,” the 51-year-old penned alongside the snap.

To celebrate Mel B, Emma Bunton unveiled three photos of herself with the birthday girl, including one taken during the Spice Girls’ last tour in 2019.

“Happy 50th @officialmelb! I’m not far behind you!!!” the 49-year-old teased in her caption.

“From zig ah zig ahs to belly laughs. Hope you have the best day. Sending love and birthday hugs,” Emma added.