Spencer Matthews shares why he is ‘not proud’ of his time on Made In Chelsea

Spencer Matthews has opened up about his thoughts on his previous appearances on Made In Chelsea.

The reality star and podcaster initially found fame on the hit E4 show in 2011, at the age of 19. He appeared on Made In Chelsea for the first 10 series, before choosing to leave in 2015.

Now, 10 years on from his life-changing exit, Spencer has admitted that he has had “a lot of growing to do” since leaving the show.

Speaking on Roxie Nafousi’s Rise With Roxie podcast, the 36-year-old revealed that he now feels “shame” for the person he was on Made In Chelsea.

“I’m not proud in any way of that person, and I'm a little bit fearful of them, as well. I don’t love that person. I don’t like the fact that I spent so long on Made In Chelsea. I don’t like the way that my kids will have access to see that at some point, if they chose to watch it,” he explained, referring to the three children he shares with his wife Vogue Williams – Theodore (6), Gigi (4) and Otto (2).

“I think the person I was on that show was just a young man who was excessively drinking and partying and doing their own thing. It’s a shame that it’s kind of permanent. It’s a shame that it’s accessible still, because I think a lot of young men, in particular, might behave in similar ways that I behaved in,” Spencer continued.

The marathon runner then revealed that the “fame element” of the show was the most “attractive thing” for him, when it first began.

“Then as an adult, when you try and naturally become more private, and you have kids, you hope to say things that matter perhaps, more than saying things for fame. You have to then unravel it all,” Spencer stated.

“I try not to look back at it with disgust or regret, because it’s pointless. We can’t change it. I’ve spent quite a lot of time trying to remove myself from that,” he concluded.