Spencer Matthews reveals how alcohol impacted his life with Vogue

Spencer Matthews has revealed how alcohol has affected his relationship with Vogue Williams.

The couple, who first met on reality show The Jump in 2017, went on to tie the knot in 2018 and now share three children together – Theodore (5), Gigi (3) and Otto (2).

However, Spencer has now admitted that, in the early days of their romance, alcohol negatively affected their relationship.

Speaking on the Daily Mail’s ‘Everything I Know About Me’ podcast, the 35-year-old confessed: “There was a certainty that I would lose Vogue, if I carried on drinking the way I was drinking.”

Describing his early romance with Vogue as a “highly social, quite boozy relationship,” Spencer continued: “When I won [The Jump], I went on some mental bender, lost everything. I was beginning to feel like I was a real mess, then. And that was a bit unusual for me.”

“On the days off, I would drink and [Vogue] wouldn't. And then she would get back on the horse. And then when she stopped, I carried on and it was every day, and she would draw attention to it,” he explained.

The dad-of-three went on to share that Vogue’s pregnancy with Theodore highlighted his alcohol issues.

“My drinking was emphasised by the fact that she wasn't drinking. There was a general level of disappointment in her about me. Which felt s**t, right, because I've always wanted people who are close to me to be proud of me,” Spencer stated.

The former Made In Chelsea star also added that his career slump in 2017 increased his alcohol consumption.

“I was beginning to feel like a real loser. [Vogue] would do these great things and travel while she was pregnant, and land these TV jobs and present these documentaries. And I'd be at home,” he admitted.

Eventually, Spencer reached a turning point, telling Vogue that he would quit drinking.

”She didn't really believe me, and neither did anybody else. I didn't drink for three and a half years, just stopped,” he concluded.