Spencer Matthews opens up about his battle with alcohol addiction

Spencer Matthews has been reflecting on his experience with alcohol addiction.

Last week, the former Made In Chelsea star completed 30 marathons across 30 days for charity, which earned him the Guinness World Record for the biggest number of consecutive marathons on sand.

Now, as he continues to recover from his huge achievement, Spencer has been opening up about his journey with alcohol addiction.

Last night, the 36-year-old took to Instagram to post an image from his marathon challenge.

In his caption, Spencer hinted that he might be “replacing one addiction with another”.

“As someone with an addictive nature, what I become addicted to can literally determine the course of my life. For many years I was trapped in aggressive cycles of alcoholism that could have led me down a very different path to the one I’m currently enjoying if not met with firm action,” he admitted.

“Drinking early in the day, sometimes alone was becoming a frequent reminder of the person I didn’t want to become. I regularly felt shame and regret, in a routine that was becoming increasingly hard to break,” the father-of-three continued, recalling that he then committed to “a prolonged period of total abstinence”.

“I was teetotal for just under four years… Enough time to appreciate life without alcohol and for the monster on my back to find a new home. It no longer haunts me. For some time now I’ve enjoyed a balanced relationship with booze and feel in control of my actions. My energy and attention is firmly channeled elsewhere,” Spencer penned.

He wrote further: “I am proud of my addictive personality. Being this way means that my thought process is unhindered and limitless and I look forward to seeing where that takes me in the years to come.”

Spencer concluded his message by teasing: “Am I now addicted to challenging myself and chasing down the seemingly impossible?? I hope so…”

Many of Spencer’s followers have been praising him for his achievements, as one commented: “What an inspiration, well done”.

“Intrigued to see what your next challenge will be!” another replied.