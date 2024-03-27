Spencer Matthews calls out people claiming he ‘looks sick’

Spencer Matthews has called out social media users that claim he’s ‘too thin’ and 'looks sick’.

The former Made in Chelsea star has issued a statement online to hit back at people commenting on his physique.

Explaining that their ‘concern is misplaced and the delivery of that concern is unhealthy’, Spencer has said he is ‘the healthiest he has ever been’.

The 35-year-old took to Instagram to share the message with his 819K followers and revealed that he never got ‘messages of concern’ when he ‘was a huge problem drinker’.

Spencer wrote, “Every single day on this platform, women write to me expressing concern for my appearance. They say that I'm too thin and that I look sick… One asked why I'm "punishing my body" and most say ‘hope you're ok??’”.

“This is a quick note to say that your concern is misplaced and the delivery of that concern is unhealthy. I am fit, well, and above all, really happy”.

“In fact, I'm the healthiest I have ever been – enjoying a discisplined routine and am driven with clear goals, training for a World Record endurance run which will hopefully raise a substantial amount of money for people who need it”.

Matthews went on to say, “Training for this challenge is NOT punishment, its PROGRESS….”.

“Please don't mistake me pushing myself physically as being unhealthy… It's not. It's exciting and in my case, makes me feel alive and full of purpose”.

“Not once did I ever receive a single message of "concern" when I was a huge problem drinker – overweight and drastically unhealthy. I wouldn't have wanted it then and I certainly don't want it now”.

Closing his candid note, Spencer added, “It's really simple – don't comment on anyone's appearance. If someone looks different there is probably a reason for that. Mine is that I found a healthy lifestyle”.

Many of the podcast host’s fans took to the comments to share supportive messages with him.

One fan wrote, “AMEN to that! Don’t comment on appearance it’s that simple!! What is wrong with people”.

“Louder for the people in the back. Why anyone feels the need to comment on someones appearance is bizarre!”, penned another.

A third said, “Don't see why you need to justify yourself. You seem happy and healthy in everything you post. Let the haters hate”.

At the start of this year, Spencer reflected on the difference between his days on Made in Chelsea when he was struggling with a drinking problem compared to now.

Opening up about his past, Matthews said, “Health and fitness never used to matter to me… Now, they serve as the core pillars for my personal development, professional progress and positive mental state”.