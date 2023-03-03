Spencer Matthews admits he left home ‘pretty soon’ after son Otto’s birth

Spencer Matthews has admitted that he didn’t get to spend much quality time with newborn son Otto following his birth.

The former Made In Chelsea star has been promoting his new documentary for Disney+, titled Finding Michael.

In 1999, Spencer’s elder brother Michael became the youngest person from Britain to reach the summit of Mount Everest. However, at the age of 22, Michael failed to return to the bottom of the mountain and was subsequently declared dead. Spencer was 10 years old at the time of his brother’s disappearance.

Finding Michael, which has been released today, showcases Spencer’s mission to Mount Everest in the hopes of retrieving his late brother’s body and to bring him home.

Speaking on ITV chat show This Morning earlier today, the 34-year-old opened up about how his trip to the Himalayas unfortunately fell shortly after the birth of his third child.

Spencer is a father to three children – Theodore (4), Gigi (2) and Otto (11 months) – alongside his wife Vogue Williams. The couple welcomed their baby son Otto into the world in April 2022, and in his interview, the reality star praised Vogue for how she handled his absence.

“I had to leave Otto pretty soon after he was born, and I wouldn't be able to do if she wasn't so supportive,” Spencer admitted.

He then went on to share that Vogue fully supported his search for his late brother’s remains. “She is so family oriented that she would have done the same thing,” he said. “She knew that taking this on was important to us as a family – she didn't even come close to stepping in the way.”

Spencer also explained that the trip for the documentary had already been pushed back because of the effects of the Covid pandemic, which resulted in the filming dates unexpectedly clashing with baby Otto’s arrival.

The documentary hits an emotional beat as it shows the moment that Spencer left home to embark on his trip. Viewers can see him kissing Vogue and saying goodbye to their newborn son as Vogue wishes him good luck. “God, I hope you find him,” she says.

Finding Michael is available to stream now on Disney+, and we have no doubt that it will be a heartfelt watch.