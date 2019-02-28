Spellbound: Modern day witch used spells to find her perf Tinder match

Modern day dating can be a right pain in the arse.

If you're sick of swiping through endless shirtless selfies and grainy snaps that could pass for mugshots on Tinder, then you're not alone.

Which is why one woman decided to take matters of her love life into her own – magical – hands.

Kate Goth, from Devon, is not your average 30-year-old woman – she also identifies a s a witch.

Which, it turns out, comes in handy when she's looking for a fella.

She said, ''I had suffered a few heartbreaks and so wrote down in my journal that I was off men for good. I would only accept a man whose charm and wit were the equal of my imagined vision of actor Tom Hiddleston.''

Personally I'd go for Adam Driver but whatever you're into.

BECAUSE GUESS WHAT – yep, she match with her very own Tom Hiddleston two weeks later.

She said, ''Adam worked in a furniture warehouse and was living 25 miles away in Tavistock.''

But the use of her magical abilities didn't end there, oh no.

So Kate, determined to get together with Adam, headed into the woods to use her magical abilities to bring them closer.

She said, ''I went to this tree in the woods just outside Totnes, where I often go to perform magic rituals. I began by casting a protection spell around me and then placed down on the ground some bread and herbs as an offering along with three coins.''

Each coin represented a desire – abundance in fortune, happiness for her friends and family and abundance in love.

And it worked.

Kate said, ''A week later Adam was made redundant from his job in Tavistock and came over to live with me in Totnes. I later told him what I had done and he was a little shocked – but that was back in May 2018 and we joke about it now!''

Right, pass us the spell book and expect to see us with a Timothee Chalamet look-a-like ASAP.