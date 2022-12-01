Sparkling lineup announced for this week’s Late Late Show

Last week, The Late Late Show was transformed into a festive winter wonderland for the Toy Show. One week on from its huge success, the Late Late Show is back to its regular programming – and there are some fabulous guests lined up!

Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald will be joining presenter Ryan Tubridy live in the studio. The leader of the opposition will discuss her party’s improving performance in the polls, her thoughts on a united Ireland and what it might look like, and her real opinion on former Independent TD Shane Ross, who recently published a seemingly tell-all biography about her.

The manager of the Republic of Ireland’s women’s soccer team, Vera Pauw, will be on the sofa to talk all things football. In October, Vera steered her team to victory in Scotland, by qualifying for the World Cup for the first time ever. She will tell Ryan all about that glorious night, and how she is feeling ahead of the girls’ World Cup debut in Australia and New Zealand next summer.

This morning, the first four contestants for the new series of Dancing With The Stars were revealed, and all of them will be in the Late Late studio this Friday!

Singer and Eurovision star Brooke Scullion, former GAA player Paul Brogan, businesswoman, TV presenter and influencer Suzanne Jackson, and drag artist and activist Panti Bliss (aka Rory O’Neill) will be chatting all things ballroom with Ryan and deliver lots of behind-the-scenes goss.

Comedian and presenter Lenny Henry will be joining Ryan live in the studio to reminisce on his almost 50 years of experience in showbusiness. He also has some incredible life stories to tell, from singing with Kate Bush to writing a children's novel and an autobiography.

Saoibh Lonergan, who stole our hearts on the Toy Show last week, will be catching up with Ryan after an amazingly busy week, and will give an update on her current plans for her surprise trip to Disneyland Paris!

And that’s not all! Audiences will be treated to two musical performances this week, as Andrea Corr sings It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas from her brand new festive album, The Christmas Album. Also, singer Col Patterson will be making his Late Late debut performing his hit single Bedford Falls.

Viewers can catch all of these wonderful guests on The Late Late Show tomorrow night, Friday, December 2, on RTÉ One at 9:35pm.