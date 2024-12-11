Sparkle this festive season with Revolution’s ICONS range

This Christmas, get party-season-ready with the Revolution ICONS range.

This collection has Revolution’s best-selling viral all-stars that are perfect for any event to help you sparkle while enjoying all of the festivities.

If you’re looking for flawless, face-perfecting makeup products, Revolution has everything you need to perfect, bake, slick and fix any look.

Skin Silk RRP €11.99

The Revolution Beauty's Skin Silk Foundation, combines luxury with an everyday essential. This serum foundation is infused with a hyaluronic and peptide complex to deliver hydration with a supple, radiant glow. This skincare hybrid offers seamless, natural coverage with a second-skin effect. It also has a beautiful buildable formula that will act as the ultimate base for any festive-season glam.

Loose Baking Powder, Translucent & Banana RRP €5.99

Revolution’s Loose Baking Powders are highly sought-after, and best-sellers due to their exceptional setting power, long-lasting wear, and shine-banishing results that truly elevate your makeup game. The finely milled texture allows for easy application, making them the perfect universal solution for baking, setting, and brightening the complexion delivering a flawless yet luminous finish.

Glaze Lip Oil RRP €6.99

Give your lips a gorgeous glaze with these juicy lip oils, infused with a nourishing blend of lip-loving ingredients! Use alone for instant shine or apply as a topper for the ultimate glossy lip. Revolution’s Glaze Lip Oils are powered by hyaluronic acid, vitamin E, jojoba oil and shea oil to ensure lips are cared for all day (and night!). They’re finished with cherry seed oil for an irresistible sweet cherry scent, perfect for a meeting under the mistletoe this year.

Superfix Misting Spray RRP €11.99

Lock in your look with Revolution’s Superfix Misting Spray, the essential finishing touch for a timeless party look that will help your makeup all night long. It offers real holding power with its lightweight mist which provides an ultra-matte, shine-free finish. Suitable for all makeup textures, from liquid to powder, it’s enriched with soothing aloe and nourishing vitamin E, ensuring your skin is as cared for as your makeup is flawlessly set.

Revolution Beauty ICONS are available from Chemist Warehouse, Millies.ie and all good pharmacies nationwide.