Soulja Boy’s disrespectful reason for breaking up with Blac Chyna

Blac Chyna and Soulja Boy have been dating for the past few weeks, but have since called it quits.

According to TMZ, the pair wanted different things from the relationship, and so it ended amicably.

However, Soulja Boy has since commented (literally) on the tweet made by TMZ regarding their split.

I just wanted to see what the pussy felt like https://t.co/2mHgfu3Xln — Soulja Boy “Draco” (@souljaboy) February 21, 2019

The rapper said, rather ungraciously: 'I just wanted to see what the p*ssy felt like.'

Soulja Boy is predominantly being praised for this comment by his fans, with some simply commenting 'A king,' under the post.

Many also posted laughing emojis and GIFs depicting applause or laughter.

Some are also praising the rapper for being honest about why he got into a relationship with the model. Others have left slut-shaming remarks on the tweet response.

Blac Chyna, who is usually one to clap back, has not yet responded to his words.

The mum-of-two posted a quote to her Instagram story from the Calm app, which reads: 'Are you ready to let go of your story and write a new one.'

However, it is not known if this is regarding Soulja Boy.