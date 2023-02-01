Søstrene Grene launches their Room to Dream collection tomorrow & we’re excited!

Søstrene Grene launches their newest collection Room to Dream on Thursday, February 2nd 2023 and we’re excited! Establish harmony in the home décor with this new collection that combines soft colours and textiles with wicker and ceramics to challenge the character of a room and bring it together.

There is nothing quite like the feeling of entering a beautiful hotel room after a day of travel and sight-seeing and enjoying the relaxing atmosphere, the luxurious serenity, and taking the time to unwind. Get inspired to create the same aesthetics with Søstrene Grene’s new Room to Dream collection, as it invites you to create a harmonious setting for everyday life with the season’s gentle colours, interesting ceramics, wicker details and soft textiles.

In the collection, you will find novelties for the kitchen, bedroom, and living room to make each space a peaceful oasis in the home. You will also find completely new product additions to the sisters’ assortment as Søstrene Grene introduces light curtains and a lavish headboard.

The new collection launches in stores including George’s Street Dublin 2, Dun Laoghaire, Cork, Limerick, Bangor, Belfast and Newry from February 2nd and will be available while stocks last.

Here are some of our favourite items from this collection:

Basket with lid: Prices start from €10.98

Vase: Price per item €8.98

Console Table: Price per item €62.90

Side table: Price per item €55.80

Vase: Price per item €16.60

Tea cosy: Price per item €9.34

Lampshade: Price per item €36.90

For more information on this collection or to check out the many wonderful products Søstrene Grene has to offer, go to www.sostrenegrene.com.