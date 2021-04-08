Sophie Turner shares hilarious reaction to Taylor Swift’s new song

Game of Thrones star and new mum Sophie Turner has shared her hilarious reaction to Taylor Swift’s latest song, which is seemingly about Sophie’s husband and Taylor’s former flame Joe Jonas.

Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift has been re-recording all of her old songs, while also releasing some brand new tracks from the vault. These are songs which Taylor wrote years ago, but which she never ended up releasing at the time.

Taylor released a new song from the vault on Wednesday, April 7, titled Mr. Perfectly Fine, which many fans believe is about Taylor’s ex-boyfriend and fellow musician Joe Jonas, whom she dated 13 years ago.

The fan theories and rumour mill were going wild, everyone speculating over who exactly is ‘Mr. Perfectly Fine’, with many fingers pointing towards one particular Jonas Brother. That’s when Joe’s wife, Sophie Turner took to social media to have her say.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday night, the actress shared her hilarious reaction to Taylor’s song, saying, “It’s not NOT a bop,” making sure to tag the Shake It Off singer.

Of course this kind of recognition couldn’t go unnoticed, as Taylor then reshared Sophie’s Instagram Story, responding, “Forever bending the knee for the [Queen] of the North,” referring to the 25-year-old’s Game Of Thrones character.

Clearly there are no hard feelings between the pair, as Tayler even went out of her way to send Joe and Sophie a baby gift for their little girl, Willa, who was born last July.