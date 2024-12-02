Sophie Kasaei confesses her fertility struggles are ‘really lonely’

Sophie Kasaei has shared a candid update on her ongoing struggles with fertility.

For the past 18 months, the Geordie Shore star has been trying to start a family with her boyfriend, Jordan Brook.

Now, as she continues her hopes to welcome a baby, Sophie has been opening up about how her difficulties have been taking a toll on her mental health.

Speaking to New Magazine, the 35-year-old has described her ongoing fertility experience as being “really lonely”.

"My friends around me weren’t really struggling. They never went through what I’ve been through. It’s really, really lonely. It’s hard. You get to a really low point where you feel like you’re on your own and there are so many emotions,” she explained.

“All you want is a family and all you want is this beautiful baby with your partner and I just couldn’t get it. I still can’t to this day – but there are ways that I can eventually,” she continued.

Sophie has produced a new documentary for MTV, titled Every Woman With Sophie Kasaei, during which she has chosen to reveal more about her fertility issues.

"I thought, ‘Why hide this when other people will be going through the same thing?' I’m not a young girl – I’m 35 now. It’s harder to get pregnant as you get older and I know a lot of my followers are the same age,” the reality star detailed.

In her interview, Sophie also admitted that she is open to looking into other methods with her partner Jordan.

“It’s something we’re going to consider if I’m not pregnant this year. I’m not pregnant now but I still have one month left! There are things I can eventually do, which will be IVF and IUI, which I’m yet to really think about,” she confessed.

"I don’t think I need to go down the route of adoption because I feel like my body will be able to conceive, but it’s such an inspiring thing to adopt. It’s not something I’ve looked into but I wouldn’t be against it,” she noted further.