Sophie Hinchcliffe is absolutely glowing in new pregnancy update

Cleaning sensation and social media guru Mrs. Hinch has shared an open and honest pregnancy update with her four million Instagram followers, letting us know that baby number two will “be here before we know it!”

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday morning, the 30-year-old mum opened up about her pregnancy progress, saying, “Not long to go guys and baby has really dropped low,” alongside a selfie showing off her growing bump.

“Last scan showed that his head is down and ready,” Mrs. Hinch, otherwise known as Sophie Hinchcliffe wrote, adding, “I feel like it’s all going so fast and I can’t keep up this time. I think he’ll be here before we know it.”

Sophie then went on to talk about her pregnancy weight gain, saying, “I’ve gained almost two stone during this pregnancy! And I’m pleased! Considering I couldn’t eat properly when pregnant with Ron I’m enjoying my food! So the scales and the body shamers can [middle finger emoji] [cry-laughing emoji]”.

Continuing, the mum-to-be wrote, “I’m feeling very tired during the day but wide awake at night! My blood stents are still holding out well which I’m so grateful for and keeping everything crossed they keep up with the extra blood flow.”

“Baby is now starting to rest slightly on my iliac vein stent which is getting more uncomfortable everyday, so it wouldn’t surprise me if they decide to induce me again this time,” she added.

Sophie and her husband Jamie announced the wonderful news that they were expecting a second child this past January, on New Year’s Day. Mrs Hinch shared an adorable photo of her one-year-old son Ron holding up a little board in front of their Christmas tree, with the words “New Year’s Resolution, Be The Best Big Brother, 2021” emblazoned across the front, and her baby’s scan taped to the bottom.

On February 17, the couple made another exciting announcement, sharing their little one’s gender and confirming that they are having another baby boy.