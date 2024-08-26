Soothe & cleanse with Rosalique’s 3-in-1 Balm and Bamboo Cloth Duo

Cleansing is the crucial first, and arguably most important step, in any skincare routine. Cleaning away the dirt and grime of the day as well as removing make-up, SPF, and any other external factors that can cause skin irritation or clog pores, is key to maintaining clear and balanced skin.

Created by dermo-cosmetic scientists, Rosalique’s latest launch, Rosalique 3 in 1 Balm Cleanser (RRP €34.95) and Bamboo Cleansing Cloths (RRP €16.95), make for the ultimate cleansing duo.

Developed especially for those with sensitive, redness-prone skin, Rosalique’s 3 in 1 Balm Cleanser gently cleanses the skin and breaks down impurities, makeup, and pollutants without stripping the skin of its natural moisture.

The 3 in 1 Balm Cleanser is formulated with clinically proven anti-inflammatory and antioxidant ingredients, such as oat kernel extract and sweet almond oil, which soothe, calm, and improve sensitive, redness-prone skin.

The soothing cleansing balm turns into a luxurious oil consistency, gently and effectively melting away eye and face makeup. This multi-purpose balm can be used daily as a makeup remover, gentle cleanser, and soothing mask for the ultimate skin treat.

The rich balm cleanser is best paired with Rosalique’s NEW Bamboo Cleansing Cloths for a gentle yet deep cleanse.

The naturally antimicrobial and reusable Bamboo Cleansing Cloths come in a set of three and are super-soft and incredibly gentle on the skin, perfect for sweeping away makeup and impurities while leaving the skin feeling clean and smooth. Suitable for redness or rosacea prone skin, couperose, eczema, and other sensitive skin conditions, these gentle cleansing cloths are biodegradable and sustainable, allowing you to wash and reuse them time and time again.

Rosalique 3 in 1 Balm Cleanser and Rosalique Bamboo Cleansing Cloths are available online at rosalique.ie and from pharmacies nationwide.