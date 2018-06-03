SHEmazing!
Something blue: 8 FAB ways to incorporate blue into your wedding

First things first – CONGRATS, you're getting married – slay queen. 

There is a time-honoured tradition that brides should incorporate "something old, something new, something borrowed and something blue" into their wedding ensemble, but it can be tricky to include all these factors. 

This tradition was once thought give the bride good luck on her wedding day, but also help to guarantee fertility and prosperity. However, nowadays it is simply a sweet ritual you can incorporate into your special event in many ways, from accessories to delicious treat. 

With all of this bridal loveliness in mind, we have done up an edit on some special ways you can add something blue to your wedding day! 

1. Splash some blue into your bouquet

by Chelsea Leave a Comment Today’s featured event is a wedding with an eclectic vintage theme. White antique Rolls-Royce, china sets, and floral prints absolute

2. Get yourself some gorgeous blue shoes.

Fun Romantic Cultural Fusion Wedding in Norfolk / Tidewater and Tulle | A Virginia Wedding Blog

3. Sew a blue heart to the inside of your dress

ffc10a7e08086bd9a1bfe2d75754f03f

4. Satisfy your sweet tooth with a delicious blue wedding cake. 

Artistic Wedding Cakes by Rebekah Naomi Cake Design ~ we ❤ this! moncheribridals.com

5. We really love the idea of a vintage blue hair comb.

sapphire blue swarovski crystal bridal hair comb, royal blue rhinestone hair comb, navy blue wedding hair comb от MarinaUA

6. Get yourself a blue manicure

13.9k Likes, 50 Comments - +7(919)7777-2-79MOSCOW (@nail_sunny) on Instagram: “@_vsz blue chrome nails @nail_sunny стоимость работы: маникюр200₽, покрытие OPIGELCOLOR 1100₽,…”

7. Why not go the whole way, and get yourself a stunning blue wedding gown? 

Blue is a divine colour to use as part of your wedding colour palette, but it’s often overlooked by other colours such as pink or purple. Dusty blue is a timeless shade that is oh-so elegant, and it’s the perfect ‘something blue’ for your special day. Let’s take a look at how you can create a dusty blue wedding in 5 simple steps…

8. Add a hint of sparkle to your wedding look with some lovely blue jewels. 

Wunderschöne Sapphire Blue Hochzeit Schmuck Bridal Ohrringe lange Bridal Ohrringe Tränenblech Zirkonia Ohrringe Bridal Party Geschenk Schmuck formelle Prom Ohrringe. Gemacht mit: * Große (15x24mm) Rhodium plattiert Tränenblech Sapphire Zirkonia Anhänger. Rund um kleine Zirkonia-Kristallen. * Deaktivieren Sie weiße Lux Tränenblech Zirkonia Beitrag. Rund um kleine Zirkonia-Kristallen. Beiträge sind Sterling silber. * Reines weißes Zirkonia-Connector. Größe: 46mm Länge. Absoluter Luxus! Ideal...

