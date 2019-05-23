Some STELLAR content will be hitting our Netflix screens this June

We can't express how embarrassingly excited we get when we discover what Netflix treats are in store for us.

The list of TV shows and movies heading to our screens this June feature some of the best additions to the streaming service yet.

From action-packed thrillers, Netflix originals and dystopian worlds to nostalgic gems and fan favourites (Black Mirror season five, hook it to my veins); June is set to be a winner.

Easy Watching

June 1 – Bad Teacher, Little Fockers, Horrible Bosses, Snatch

Action and Adventure

June 28 – Mission: Impossible- Ghost Protocol

Sofa Shows

June 10 – Blue Planet II

June 30 – Glee: The Complete Series

Original Series

June 1- Arthdal Chronicles

The new series depicts the birth of civilization and nations in ancient times, featuring mythical heroes and the struggles and relationships of people living in a virtual land named Arth.

June 5 – Happy! (Season 2), Black Mirror (Season 5)

Boy, oh boy. The anticipation for Black Mirror season five is borderline unhealthy, but for good reason.

Charlie Brooker's iconic dystopian television show focuses on the dangers of technology and human connection, and the new episodes feature incredible actors.

'Smithereens', starring Andrew Scott (AKA the hot priest from Fleabag, Moriarty from Sherlock) and Topher Grace (That 70s Show) centres around a cab driver with an agenda whose day spirals rapidly out of control.

'Rachel, Jack and Ashley, Too' stars the one and only Miley Cyrus, and ironically tells the tale of a pop star who a lonely teenager yearns to connect with. Of course, the singer's life isn't as perfect as it seems.

'Striking Vipers' has a cast of Anthony Mackie, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Nicole Beharie and Pom Klementieff backing it, and revolves around two estranged college friends who reunite later in life.

June 7 – 3% (Season 3), Tales of the City, Designated Survivor (Season 3)

In Tales of the City, Mary Ann Singleton returns to San Francisco in order to reunite with the colourful community of LGBTQ characters. Hell yes.

Season three of Designated Survivor will see Kirkman launch his election campaign amidst ethical quandaries, international incidents and a new domestic threat of terrorism.

June 13 – Jinn

June 14 – Unité 42, Leila, Awake: The Million Dollar Game, Charité at War.

June 17 – The Missing (Season 3)

June 21 – Ad Vitam, Dark (Season 2), Girls Incarcerated (Season 2), Mr. Iglesias, Bolívar, The Confession Tapes (Season 2).

June 27/28 – Answer for Heaven, Dope (Season 3), Paquita Salas (Season 3), The Chosen One.

Also coming in June: Trinkets, Marvel's Jessica Jones (Season 3).

Netflix Film

June 1 – Oh, Ramona!

June 6 – Alles ist gut

June 7 – Rock My Heart, Elisa & Marcela, I Am Mother

June 13/14 – The 3rd Eye 2, Murder Mystery

Murder Mystery features Jennifer Aniston, Adam Sandler, Luke Evans and Gemma Arterton, among others, so it's sure to be a lot of fun. The plot centres around an NYC cop who takes his wife on a long promised European trip who get caught up in a billionaire's murder.

June 19 – Beats

A reclusive teenage musical prodigy finds an unlikely friend with a high school security guard who's life needs a turnaround. United by their love of hip-hop, they confront the demons of their past to break into Chicago's music scene.

June 28 – Shaft

Netflix Original Comedy Specials

June 4 – Miranda Sings Live…Your Welcome

June 18 – Adam Devine: Best Time of Our Lives

ADAM DEVINE: Best Time Of Our Lives comes out on @Netflix JUNE 18th! I filmed it in my hometown of Omaha NE! Let’s party! pic.twitter.com/OVRnk82Ny2 — ADAMDEVINE (@ADAMDEVINE) May 22, 2019

June 25 – Mike Epps: Only One Mike

Netflix Original Documentaries

June 7 – The Chef Show, The Black Godfather.

June 12 – Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story by Martin Scorsese

Martin Scorsese looks back at Bob Dylan’s iconic 1975 Rolling Thunder Revue tour with a mixture of fact and fantasy.

June 14 – The Alcàsser Murders, Life Overtakes Me

June 28 – Exhibit A

What a list. The streaming service continues to add to it's enormous collection, and we are SO here for it. Get ready to be disturbed by Black Mirror for another season, it's sure to make you question your entire existence.

Take a full look at the line-up below, you won't be short of entertainment next month:

